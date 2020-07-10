ICSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared! Check Result Here, Direct Link

The 2020 ICSE Class 10 Results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSEE). The result has been released not the official website of the board at- www.cisce.org

Students who appeared for the class 10 ICSE exams can visit the official and check their respective results. The ICSE class 10 examinations were held from 3 February to 31 March.

The direct link and step to download the ICSE class 10 board results is given below: