ICMR JRF 2021 Exam to Be Conducted on 12 September, Check Details
The ICMR JRF exam 2021 will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on 12 September.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, 9 June, released the exam date for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021 exam. According to the official notification, the ICMR JRF 2021 exam will be conducted on 12 September 2021.
The official notification about filing of the online application will release in the last week of June 2021 on the websites of ICMR and PGIMER. Whereas, the candidates will be able to fill the online application form from 1 July to 31 July 2021, tentatively.
Candidates who want to apply for the same should check out ICMR's official website: icmr.nic.in, or PGIMER's website: pgimer.edu.in, regularly.
The ICMR JRF exam will be a computer-based test (CBT), which will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on 12 September 2021. As per ICMR's official website, JRF fellowships exam is conducted once in a year at 12 centres, which include Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar, and Varanasi.
The ICMR JRF Examination is the first step in the process of admission to the PhD/ Research programme in a medical college / hospital / university / national laboratory / institution of higher learning and research as applicable.
