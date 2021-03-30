ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Results Declared: How to Check
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Monday, 29 March, declared the results of Certified Management Accounting (CMA) intermediate and final exams. Both the exams were conducted in December term of the year 2020.
Candidates who appeared for CMA intermediate or final exam can check their result on ICMAI’s official website – icmai.in
How to Check CMA Exam Result
- Visit ICMAI’s official website – icmai.in
- Click on the ‘Students’ tab on the homepage
- You will be directed to a new webpage. Click on ‘Examinations’ tab
- Click on the results link
- A list with roll numbers will appear on your screen
- Check your roll number
- Save it for future reference.
Direct link to check CMA intermediate and final result 2020.
Along with the results, ICMAI has also released CMA intermediate pass list and CMA Final Complete pass list 2020.
CMA intermediate and final exam of June and December 2020 session were conducted between 3 to 10 January 2021 in online mode, reported NDTV.
