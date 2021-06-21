ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI Releases Admit Cards for CA July 2021 Exams, How to Download

ICAI CA July 2021 Exams Amit Card is available for download on icaiexam.icai.org.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam admit card released. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, 21 June, released the admit card for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2021.

Also Read

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Postponed, Final & IPC Schedules Announced

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Postponed, Final & IPC Schedules Announced

Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned examination, can download their admit card from ICIA's official website: icaiexam.icai.org.

The official notification states that no physical admit card will be sent to any candidate. "Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," it added.

How to Download CA July Exam Admit Card

  • Visit ICAI's official website: icaiexam.icai.org
  • Go to 'Login/Register' and key in your login ID and password
  • Click on Login
  • Click on 'view' in front of 'Admit Card' option
  • Download and print it for future use
ADVERTISEMENT

CA July 2021 Exam Dates

  • CA Foundation Exam will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July 2021

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - Old Scheme

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 14, 16, and 18 July 2021

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - New Scheme

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 14, 16,18, and 20 July 2021

Final Course Examination - Old and New Scheme

  • Group 1 - 5, 7, 9, and 11 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 13, 15, 19, and 17 July 2021

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT