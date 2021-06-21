ICAI Releases Admit Cards for CA July 2021 Exams, How to Download
ICAI CA July 2021 Exams Amit Card is available for download on icaiexam.icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, 21 June, released the admit card for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2021.
Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned examination, can download their admit card from ICIA's official website: icaiexam.icai.org.
The official notification states that no physical admit card will be sent to any candidate. "Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," it added.
How to Download CA July Exam Admit Card
- Visit ICAI's official website: icaiexam.icai.org
- Go to 'Login/Register' and key in your login ID and password
- Click on Login
- Click on 'view' in front of 'Admit Card' option
- Download and print it for future use
CA July 2021 Exam Dates
- CA Foundation Exam will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July 2021
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - Old Scheme
- Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
- Group 2 - 14, 16, and 18 July 2021
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - New Scheme
- Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
- Group 2 - 14, 16,18, and 20 July 2021
Final Course Examination - Old and New Scheme
- Group 1 - 5, 7, 9, and 11 July 2021
- Group 2 - 13, 15, 19, and 17 July 2021
