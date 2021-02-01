ICAI Declared CA Final Results; Here’s How to Check It

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result of Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination (Old course and New Course) held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their results at their official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Along with the results, candidates can also check the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank) on the given websites.