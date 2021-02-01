ICAI Declared CA Final Results; Here’s How to Check It
CA Final result: Along with the results, candidates can also check all-India merit list on their official websites.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result of Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination (Old course and New Course) held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their results at their official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
Along with the results, candidates can also check the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank) on the given websites.
How to Check ICAI CA Final Result
- Visit one of these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
- Click on the result link.
- Login using your credentials.
- Result will appear on your screen.
- Download/print it for future use
Candidates Can Get Their Result Via SMS
For getting results via SMS, candidates should type:
Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128; or Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to 57575, for all mobile services.
