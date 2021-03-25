ICAI CA Intermediate Result to be Announced on 26 or 27 March
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination (old and new course) on 26 or 27 March 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to check their result on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in
How to Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result
- Visit one of these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login using your registered credentials
- Results will appear on your screen
- Download/print for future use
The institute has also made arrangements for candidates who want to receive results on their email ID. They are required to register their request for the same on icaiexam.icai.org, from 24 March. Registered candidates will be provided with their result through email immediately after the declaration of the result.
