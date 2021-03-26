ICAI CA Intermediate Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 26 March, declared the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination (old and new course).
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. CA Intermediate Exam was held in January 2021.
How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result
- Visit one of these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login using your roll number, pin or registration number.
- Results will appear on your screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Candidates who have already registered their email IDs and mobile numbers will also get their result directly on their email/mobile number as requested.
ICAI also released CA Final and Foundation result on 21 March. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result on the official websites.
