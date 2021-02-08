ICAI CA Foundation And Intermediate Results Declared

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and intermediate examination (old course and new course) held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their results at their official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Along with the results, candidates can also check the all India merit list on the given websites.