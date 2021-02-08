ICAI CA Foundation And Intermediate Results Declared
Along with the results, candidates can also check the all India merit list on the given websites.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and intermediate examination (old course and new course) held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their results at their official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
How to Check ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result
- Visit one of these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login using your credentials
- Result will appear on your screen
- Download/print it for future use
Candidates Can Get Their Result Via SMS
For getting results via SMS, candidates should send the following message to 57575, which is applicable to all services. For Intermediate results (old and new course):
- Intermediate (IPC) examination (old course) CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit intermediate (IPC) examination roll number of the candidate), example: CAIPCOLD 000128
- Intermediate examination (new course) CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX the six digit intermediate examination roll number of the candidate), example: CAIPCNEW 000128
For foundation examination result:
- CAFND (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit foundation examination roll number of the candidate), example: CAFND 000171
