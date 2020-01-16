ICAI CA Final Result To Be Released Soon on icaiexam.icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification saying that the result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (old and new courses) held in the month of November 2019, will be declared on Thursday, 16 January 2020 or Friday, 17 January 2020. Candidates will be able to check their all India merit (up to 50th rank) on the official website at icaiexam.icai.org website. Candidates can also view their results through email and SMS.
According to the official notification, to access the result through SMS or email, one has to register to the official website at icaiexam.icai.org with their email ID. Registrations for email IDs will start from January 30, 2020. The candidates who have registered on the official website of the institute will only get the results through emails.
How to Check ICAI CA Final Results 2019 Online?
- Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org
- Click on the link ‘ICAI CA Final 2019 result’
- Enter the registration number or PIN number along with the roll number in the result link
- Download the ICAI CA Final Result 2019 for future reference
Besides this, candidates can also view their results through SMS. Learn below how you can get your result through SMS:
- ICAI CA Final Result (Old Course): For this, candidates should fill the CAIPCOLD (Space) 6-digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination Roll Number and send it at 57575.
- ICAI CA Final Result (New Course): For this, candidates will have to type CAIPCNEW (Space) 6 digit roll number and send it at 57575.