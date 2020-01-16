ICAI CA Final Result To Be Released Soon on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification saying that the result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (old and new courses) held in the month of November 2019, will be declared on Thursday, 16 January 2020 or Friday, 17 January 2020. Candidates will be able to check their all India merit (up to 50th rank) on the official website at icaiexam.icai.org website. Candidates can also view their results through email and SMS.