ICAI CA Final Exam 2019 Result Date Announced, Check Details Here
The result date for the Chartered Accountant 2019 final examination has been announced. According to the notification issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of CA final exams 2019 for old and new courses will be released on 16 January or 17 January. The ICAI CA exam was held on 19 and 20 November 2019.
According to the official notification, the result of the CA exam will be released only on the official website of ICAI. Candidates who appeared for the CA final exam 2019 will be able to check the results at icaiexam.icai.org as soon as it is announced.
How To Check CA 2019 Final Exam Result Via SMS?
- To check the old course CA final exam result for 2019, candidates need to send [CAFNOLD (space) six-digit roll number] in text format and send it to 57575.
- To see the new course final exam result, candidates need to send [CAFNLNEW (Space) six-digit roll number] in text format to 57575.
How To Check CA 2019 Final Exam Result Via Email?
ICAI has notified that the candidates who want to check their results through email process can register online. This process will start from 13 January onwards.
CA Result 2019: ICAI Helpline Number & Email
ICAI has also released helpline numbers and an email ID for the CA final exam result 2019. This will help the candidates in clearing all the queries by contacting them on the helpline numbers and email ID given below:
- Email ID for foundation course – foundation_examhelpline@icai.in
- Email ID for final exam – final_examhelpline@icai.in
- Email ID for IPC – intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in
- Helpline numbers – 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835
- Candidates can also use – 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754
