ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accountant (CA) Final (Old and New) and Foundation exams. The exams were held on 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29 January.
Candidates who appeared for any of these papers can check their result on the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in
ICAI has also released CA Final (New) Exam merit list.
How to Check ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result
- Visit one of these websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login using your registered credentials
- Results will appear on your screen
- Download/print for future use.
Candidates Can Get Their Results Via SMS
For getting results via SMS, candidates should send the following message to 57575, which is applicable to all services. For Final results (old and new course):
- Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), eg, CAFNLOLD 000128
- Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate), eg, CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to 57575
For foundation examination result:
- CAFND (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit foundation examination roll number of the candidate), eg, CAFND 000171
