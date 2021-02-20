ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exam Dates Announced
All the exams will be 3 hours long, except Elective Paper- 6 of Final Exam, which will be held for 4 hours.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates of Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC), and final exam (under old and new scheme). Candidates can check the schedule at ICAI’s official website: icai.org.
CA Intermediate (IPC) Exam Schedule
As per the official notice, dates for CA Intermediate (IPC) exam under old and new schemes are mentioned below.
Under old scheme :
- Group-1 : 22, 24, 27, and 29 May 2021
- Group-2 : 31 May 2021, 2, and 4 June 2021
Under new scheme :
- Group-1 : 22, 24, 27, and 29 May 2021
- Group-2 : 31 May 2021, 2 , 4, and 6 June 2021
CA Final Exam Schedule
Dates for CA Final Exam under old and new schemes are given below.
Under old scheme :
- Group -1 : 21, 23, 25t, and 28 May 2021
- Group -2 : 30 May 2021, 1, 3, and 5 June 2021
Under new scheme :
- Group -1 : 21, 23, 25, and 28 May 2021
- Group -2 : 30 May 2021, 1, 3, and 5 June 2021
Note : There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the central government or any state government/Local Holiday.
All the exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours, ie, from 3 pm to 6 pm, except Elective Paper-6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme). It will be held for a duration of four hours from 3 pm to 7 pm.
“Further, in case of composite papers having both MCQs based & Descriptive Question Papers, seal of MCQs based Question Paper shall be opened at 3 PM (IST), in other words there will be no prior reading time for MCQs based Question Papers (sic),” the notice said.
