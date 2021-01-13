ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change in Exam Centres for UP Candidates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 12 January, announced a change in the CA January exam 2021 examination centre on its official website www.icai.org. The CA January exam 2021 will be held from 21 January to 7 February.

The aspirants residing in Uttar Pradesh who have been allotted a centre within the city must refer to the ICAI CA notification released for details about the new examination centre.

ICAI CA January Exam 2021 Admit Cards that have been issued to the candidate will remain valid with the change of exam centres.