ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change in Exam Centres for UP Candidates
ICAI CA January Exam 2021 admit cards which have issued to the candidate will remain valid for UP candidates.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 12 January, announced a change in the CA January exam 2021 examination centre on its official website www.icai.org. The CA January exam 2021 will be held from 21 January to 7 February.
The aspirants residing in Uttar Pradesh who have been allotted a centre within the city must refer to the ICAI CA notification released for details about the new examination centre.
ICAI CA January Exam 2021 Admit Cards that have been issued to the candidate will remain valid with the change of exam centres.
As per the notification, the CA January exam 2021’s examination centre at Bishop Johnson School & College, 9/23, M. G. Marg, Near Patthar Girja, Civil Lines (Prayagraj) has been shifted to Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College 35 - A, Tashkand Marg Civil Lines (Prayagraj).
The institute has also released an undertaking along with admit cards for minor candidates. According to an official statement, minor candidates will have to undertake that they are “appearing in January 2021 exam with the consent and permission of my parents/guardian”.
Students who were unable to take the exams scheduled from 21 November to December 14 2020, will be able to appear for Cycle 2 of CA exams in January/ February 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.