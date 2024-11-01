IBPS SO Admit Card 2024 Released at ibps.in: How to Download the Hall Ticket?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment preliminary examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, until 9 November 2024.
The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2024 is scheduled for 9 November 2024, and will be conducted online for two hours. The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport, to the exam center.
The preliminary examination is designed to qualify. Candidates who clear the exam will be invited to participate in the main examination. The selection process for IBPS Specialist Officers includes two online examinations and an interview.
The IBPS SO admit card 2024 can be downloaded by following the steps outlined on the official IBPS website or through the direct link provided.
How to Download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2024
Visit the official website, ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XIV'.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your IBPS SO admit card will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)