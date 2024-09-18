IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Office Assistant Prelims Results Expected Soon

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the RRB Clerk Prelims result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the RRB PO Prelims exam can visit the IBPS website to check the prelims result 2024.
After the RRB PO Prelims exam 2024, the IBPS will release the Clerk Prelims result and scorecards. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to first announce the RRB Clerk result and share the scorecards a few days later. Candidates are required to visit the IBPS website to download the prelims result 2024. You can use the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to download the result.
The RRB Clerk and PO will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks. The IBPS RRB PO Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6. The admit cards for the mains examination and scorecards of the prelims exam are expected soon at IBPS.in. Candidates can visit the IBPS website to download the prelims result 2024.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Important Dates
* RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Tentatively in September
* RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2024: Tentatively on October 6
* RRB PO Mains Exam 2024: Tentatively on September 29
How To Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024?
1. Go to ibps.in.
2. Open the Office Assistant prelims result link for RRBs given on the home page.
3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
4. Your result will be displayed.
5. Check and download it.
