IBPS RRB Clerk PO Final Result 2021 Declared

Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Click on the link that reads 'CRP RRB ' present on the homepage

Click on the tab now that reads 'Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase X' link

You will be redirected to a new page wherein you need to click on the link that reads 'click here to view your result of online main examination for CRP RRBs X office assistants (provisional allotment)

Enter your official login credentials such as registration number or roll number to log in.

Your IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.