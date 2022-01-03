IBPS RRB Clerk PO Final Result 2021 Declared
Candidates can check their IBPS RRB clerk, PO Final Result 2021 on ibps.in
The results for Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk, PO Result 2021 have been declared on 1 January 2022. Therefore, candidates who had appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains and BPS RRB Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 exams can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and check their respective results.
Candidates must note that the results will be available on the website only till 31 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to check their results as soon as possible.
Additionally, the cut off marks for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk have been declared separately for different states. Therefore, candidates must make note of this while checking their scorecards online.
Please see below now a step by step procedure to download the IBPS RRB clerk PO provisional allotment result.
IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021: How to download the provisional allotment
Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in
Click on the link that reads 'CRP RRB ' present on the homepage
Click on the tab now that reads 'Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase X' link
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you need to click on the link that reads 'click here to view your result of online main examination for CRP RRBs X office assistants (provisional allotment)
Enter your official login credentials such as registration number or roll number to log in.
Your IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
For more updates on the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the officialw ebsite of IBPS mentioned above.
