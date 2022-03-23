ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS PO Result 2022: Scores Released, Check the Official Website

IBPS PO Result 2022 will be available from 22 March to 28 March 2022.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Result 2022 on its website.

Candidates who had qualified for the interview can check their IBPS PO Result 2022 as it has already been released on the official website.

Candidates can also take a look at the other important updates on the official website. The IBPS website has all the important dates and other details.

It is to be noted by the candidates that the IBPS PO Result 2022 will be available from 22 March 2022 to 28 March 2022.

Candidates should note that the IBPS PO Result 2022 is declared only for the students who were called for the interview.

For more details, one can head to the official website of the IBPS.

Candidates need to enter their login details such as registration number and password to check their scores on the IBPS website. They are also required to enter the captcha mentioned on the page.

Steps To Check IBPS PO Result 2022

Candidates are requested to remember that the IBPS PO Result 2022 will be available for checking from 22 March to 28 March 2022.

Here are a few simple steps that the candidates who had appeared for the interview need to follow to check their scores:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that states "Click here to View Scores of candidates shortlisted for interview"

  • Step 3: Enter the required login details such as registration number, password and captcha correctly

  • Step 4: Click on submit after cross-checking all the details that you have entered on the website

  • Step 5: Your IBPS PO Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Check your scores properly

  • Step 7: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference

You can check the official website ibps.in for any updates regarding the result or other important information.

