IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scorecards at ibps.in?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and scorecards on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The prelims exam, held on 19 and 20 October 2024, consisted of objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks, with a duration of one hour. The paper was divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).