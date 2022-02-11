IBPS PO Main exam 2021 Results Out Now: Check Steps To Download Result
Candidates can check the IBPS PO mains exam 2021 result at ibps.in. Last date to download result is 16 February 2022
The results for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), on 10 February 2022, for the positions of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT).
Thus, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to check their results.
The last date to check and download the results is 16 February 2022.
Please find below a step by step procedure now to check your IBPS PO mains result 2021.
IBPS PO Mains 2021: How To Check Result
Visit the official website of IBPS ibps.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-X' available on the homepage.
Upon clicking that link, you will be redirected to a new page, wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials like registration number and roll number.
Upon successfully logging in, your IBPS PO Mains 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
All candidates must note that only those who qualify the IBPS PO mains exam 2021 shall be called for the interview.
Consequently, an IBPS PO 2021 interview admit card may also be released soon by the commission
Till then, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website ibps.in as well as this space for more updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.