'I Believe All Students Should Accept School Uniform': Amit Shah on Hijab Row
"It has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims," he said in an interview.
Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, 21 February, that he believes that students of all religions should adhere to the school uniform.
In an interview with News18, Shah said:
“It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school’s dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all.”
"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it," he told News18.
The statement comes after the denial of entry to girls wearing the hijab in educational institutes sparked widespread condemnation and protests. The matter is sub-judice in the state's high court.
The Karnataka High Court last week had issued an interim order banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until a judgment is passed. The hearing of the case has been continuing in the court for the past several days.
In the hearing on Monday, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi argued that the wearing of a hijab cannot be considered an essential religious practice in Islam.
The high court had previously heard detailed arguments from senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on why the government's order was unconstitutional, and why the wearing of the headscarf was, in fact, an essential religious practice in the Muslim community.
