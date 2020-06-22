A meeting of officials from the Union Human Resource Development Ministry is underway on Monday, 22 June, to decide on the conduct of pending Class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education examinations, a source familiar with the matter told The Quint.“The meeting is being held between officials, including secretaries of MHRD. A call on CBSE exams would be taken after that. So far, nothing has been decided.”SourceEarlier, on Saturday, The Quint had learnt that the ministry is considering the cancellation of CBSE exams, following demands from both students and state governments.Moreover, the board has been asked by the Supreme Court to communicate its stand on the conduct of pending CBSE exams by Tuesday, 23 June. The court had issued this directive while hearing a petition filed by parents, who have asked CBSE to scrap pending exams and grade students on the basis of internal assessment.While the ministry is likely to take on call on CBSE exams by the end of day, it is not clear if an announcement regarding the conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG exams will be made or not.Clear Stand on Pending Exams by 23 June: Supreme Court Tells CBSE We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.