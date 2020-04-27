HRD Minister Pokhriyal to Answer Parents’ Queries at 1pm Today
The address comes amid postponed school and college exams in the country.
The address comes amid postponed school and college exams in the country.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DrRPNishank)

HRD Minister Pokhriyal to Answer Parents’ Queries at 1pm Today

Anthony Rozario
Education

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will go live at 1 pm on Monday, 27 April, to answer queries by parents and students amid the nationwide lockdown. In a video message on Twitter, Pokhriyal had asked for suggestions from parents, teachers and students, while adding that just like all other sectors, education, too has been affected by the pandemic.

The live can be watched on Facebook and Twitter.

“I want to get suggestions from all of you. I would interact with you directly on Monday.”
Pokhriyal

The minister’s live comes at a time when board exams like CBSE, CISCE, competitive engineering and medical entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET (UG) and a host of other exams have been postponed.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Education section for more stories.

    Loading...