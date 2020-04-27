HRD Minister Pokhriyal to Answer Parents’ Queries at 1pm Today
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will go live at 1 pm on Monday, 27 April, to answer queries by parents and students amid the nationwide lockdown. In a video message on Twitter, Pokhriyal had asked for suggestions from parents, teachers and students, while adding that just like all other sectors, education, too has been affected by the pandemic.
The live can be watched on Facebook and Twitter.
- Click here to watch on Facebook
- Click here to watch on Twitter
The minister’s live comes at a time when board exams like CBSE, CISCE, competitive engineering and medical entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET (UG) and a host of other exams have been postponed.
