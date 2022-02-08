ADVERTISEMENT

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Check Result Date and List of Websites

Read more to see a list of websites and steps to check the results of HPBOSE Class 10,12 term 1 exams.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 results can be checked on the board's official website: hpbose.org. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
The results of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 term 1 exams, is expected to be released by 8 February 2022. However, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the same.

All candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org, as well as visit this space regularly for updates on the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 term 1 exam result.

The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were held between 20 November 2021 and 3 December 2021, whereas the Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted between 18 November 2021 and 9 December 2021.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: List of Websites to Check Result

  • hpbose.org

  • results.gov.in.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How to Check Result

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

  2. Navigate to the link that reads 'HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022' on the homepage

  3. Next, you will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to enter your official credentials such as roll number and password in order to log in.

  4. Your HPBOSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result will appear on your screen

  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference

Also Read

HPBOSE Class-10 2021 Result Postponed: Report

Candidates must note that in the academic year 2021-22, HPBOSE conducted Class 10, 12 in a semester format.

Candidates are also advised to wait for the board to release the date sheet/exam schedule for the term 2 examinations.

For more updates on the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results, please stay tuned to The Quint.

