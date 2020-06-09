The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) class 10 exam results for 2020 have been announced today. A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates appeared for the exam who can now check the results through the website- hpbose.org.Out of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) students who had appeared in the examination, 70,371 cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage touched 68.11 percent, which is drastically higher compared to last years’ 60.79 percent.According to the official results, Tanu Kumari has topped the exam, scoring 98.71 percent.A total of 35,811 female students cleared the class 10 exam successfully, while 34,560 male students became successful.The Himachal Pradesh education board earlier announced that it will be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu to Class 10 students. To pass the exam, students are required to score 33 percent marks in each subject and secure an overall score of 33 percent.How to Download HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?Visit the official website of the board - www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference.HPBOSE Class 10 Last Year’s ResultsIn 2019, around 1,11,976 students appeared for the Class 10 board exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 60.79 percent. If we look at the boys and girls ratio, 58,164 boys appeared for the exam whereas, 53,308 girls appeared for the Class 10 exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.