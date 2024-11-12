HP TET Admit Card 2024: When Will the Hall Ticket be Released at hpbose.org?

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 admit cards for the November session soon. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.
The HP TET exam is scheduled for 15, 17, 24, and 26 November. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
As per the HPBOSE, the admit cards will be available for download four days before the commencement of the exam. However, at the moment, the admit card download link is not active on the website. The latest notification available on the board's website pertains to the list of rejected candidates.
The HP TET exam will consist of one question paper divided into four series, featuring 150 multiple-choice, objective-type questions. Candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the paper. To qualify, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 percent marks. SC, ST, OBC, and PHH candidates will receive a 5 percent relaxation in the pass percentage.
The TET examination will not have negative marking. Candidates are required to use a blue/black ballpoint pen to mark their responses.
Steps to Download HP TET Admit Card 2024
Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the HP TET Admit Card.
A login page page will open.
Enter the required login.
Hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
