HP TET Admit Card 2024: When Will the Hall Ticket be Released at hpbose.org?

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 admit cards for the November session soon. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.

The HP TET exam is scheduled for 15, 17, 24, and 26 November. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the HPBOSE, the admit cards will be available for download four days before the commencement of the exam. However, at the moment, the admit card download link is not active on the website. The latest notification available on the board's website pertains to the list of rejected candidates.