How can students make the most of the lockdown period? What is the outlook of JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET students? How will jobs and placements be affected? In order to get an answer to each of these queries, The Quint caught up with Super 30 Co-founder Anand Kumar to understand how students can prepare amid the COVID-19 lockdown.How should students use this time?"Whenever I go for seminars and interact with students and the youth, most of the time, students tell me that they are busy in schools or colleges in the day and are occupied with tuitions in the evening. They say that don't have any time for self-study. Friends, nature has given you an opportunity to self-study. Can one single problem be solved in multiple, newer ways? Can the problem be generalised? Out of an existing one, can you create a similar, yet a new problem for your friends? This is the time to think."What About JEE Main and JEE Advanced Students?"The situation will become normal and exams will be conducted online or offline, whichever is possible. In such times, you must always stay prepared and think that exams will begin the coming week. This is how you should keep yourself prepared and keep on revising. Often, students prepare for exams but are unable to revise due to a lack of time. You should revise again and again, and note down valuable points that you may have learnt. Prepare a small set of notes on the basis of your experience, during rounds of revision and keep on going through them."JEE Main 2020 on 18- 23 July, New CBSE Dates Soon: HRD MinisterShould JEE Advanced be replaced by JEE Main?"There's some talk on whether students should be selected in advance to IITs on the basis of JEE Main alone and whether there is any need for JEE Advanced. No, I feel both the exams should be conducted. Both JEE Main and JEE Advanced should be conducted. JEE Main is an exam to select students on a mass-level for admissions to colleges and then to IITs. But IITs have their own standards and I would want onlygood quality students to reach there. Even if it takes time, it will be better if JEE Main & JEE Advanced happen separately."What is the outlook for placements and internships?"It is possible that for six months or a year there could be a crisis and campus placements could be affected. But history is witness to the fact that bad times have always been followed by good opportunities in life. Following a crisis there is always greater demand for good engineers workers and officials."