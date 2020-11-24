Himachal Schools Shut till 31 Dec; Night Curfew till 15 Dec

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday, 23 November, announced that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till 31 December. The state has also imposed a night curfew in four districts to curb the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew in the state will start from 24 November to 15 December in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am.

Following the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines allowing states a flexible approach in reopening schools, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and a few others have reopened schools in a graded manner, mostly for Classes 9 to 12.

While attendance in schools that opened for physical classes did not see a massive jump, some in Haryana and Uttarakhand were forced to shut all schools in the state after a jump in number of students and teachers who tested positive.