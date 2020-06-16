The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will not be releasing the Class 12 state board exams results for 2020 on Tuesday, 16 June. Refuting media reports and speculations, The Quint sources report that the evaluation process of some answer sheets is still going on and the results may be declared by the end of June 2020.The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams were scheduled from 4-27 March 2020. However, some subjects’ exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The evaluation process of the exams conducted was also delayed due to the nationwide lockdown, which started on 24 March.The Quint’s sources report that the exam for Geography was conducted on 8 June and the evaluation process for that paper is still on. Once the evaluation process is complete for all subjects and the results have been uploaded, only then will they be released.How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020?Visit the official website of the board: www.hpbose.org.Click on the link 'HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2020'Enter your respective login credentials and submit.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.