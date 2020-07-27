Here’s How DU Will Conduct Admissions for All 14 ECA Categories
DU said forensic examination of certificates submitted by ECA candidates will be done.
Admissions to all fourteen categories of Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) will be based on merit or participation certificates, the University of Delhi has said.
According to a statement issued by the central varsity, admissions under the ECA category this year will include creative writing, dance, debate, music, theatre, NSS, NCC and other categories.
Earlier, DU had said due to the coronavirus situation admissions under the category would only be held based on NSS and NCC certificates.
Out of total 100 marks awarded under the quota, participation or prizes in competition will carry 44 marks, training and examinations will carry 28 marks, workshops 16 marks and performance or published work or exhibition 12 marks .
Important Guidelines
- Applicants desirous of registering under ECA can do so from 1 August to 31 August 2020. Applicants who have already registered and now wish to apply under ECA category can also do so from 1 August 2020 to 31 August 2020 after paying the requisite additional fee of Rs 100.
- Applicants may register for a maximum of three ECA category.
- Admissions under ECA will be done based on the Merit/ Participation certificates of the Applicants. Applicants would be required to upload a maximum of Best Five certificates of preceding three years (1 May 2017-30 April 2020). Undated certificates will not be considered for marking.
- Certificates uploaded by the applicant shall be scrutinised and evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks. Applicants scoring 20 marks and above in uploaded certificates shall be eligible for final merit list of admission on the basis of ECA. The marks under ECA category will be awarded based on the sum of total marks awarded in the three best certificates uploaded by the candidate.
- Not more than 15% concession in academic merit vis-à-vis, Unreserved Category applicants from the last relevant cut-off will be given for admission to a specific course subject to course-specific eligibility criteria. The specific concession shall be declared by each college.
- The criteria for marking of Merit / Participation ECA certificate are given below. The detailed break-up shall be notified on the website of University of Delhi in due course of time.
- The forensic examination of certificates of all admitted candidates under the ECA category will be done.
