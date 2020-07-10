Here’s How ICSE & ISC Students Can Access Mark Sheet on DigiLocker

Following the declaration of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results, students will be able to access the digitally signed copies of statement of marks and their pass certificates through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, under the Government of India.

In addition to the mark sheet and the Pass Certificate, students of ISC Class 12 will also be able to access digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate. All these digitally signed documents will be available 48 hours after the publication of results.