Haryana HBSE Board Class 10 2020 Result Declared on bseh.org.in
HBSE Class 10 board result declared on the official website - bseh.org.in
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 10 board result 2020 on the official website - bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the class 10 Haryana board exam can now visit the official website of the board and check their respective results.
The HBSE class 10 exams were scheduled from 5 to 26 March 2020, whereas, the class 12 examinations were scheduled from 4 March to 30 April. The direct link and steps to download the class 10 Haryana board result are given down below:
How to Download HBSE Class 10 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of Haryana Board - bseh.org.in.
- Click on the link 'HBSE class 10 board result'.
- Entered the required login credentials.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Check and downlaod the result for future reference.
HBSE Class 10 Board Result 2019 Analysis
In 2019, around 4 lakh students appeared for the class 10 Haryana board examination. 57.39% of the total students successfully cleared the exam.
