Hacker Breaks Into Central Uni of Punjab Question Bank, Mails VC

Miffed at the varsity’s decision to use a ‘glitchy’ app for conducting final-year examinations, an unidentified person has allegedly hacked into the online question bank of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, multiple sources familiar with the matter told The Quint.

According to sources, the hacker, who calls himself ‘Mehul Always with Friends’, had sent an Email to the Vice Chancellor of the university at 5:42 AM on 8 July, just two days after the central varsity started conducting online tests for students.