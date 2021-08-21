GUJCET 2021 Result Announced: Here's How to Check
GUJCET 2021 exam was conducted on 6 August 2021.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday, 21 August, declared the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021.
Students who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of GSHSEB: gseb.org or result.gseb.org
How to Check GUJCET 2021 Result
Visit the official website of GSHSEB: gseb.org
Click on GUJCET 2021 result link
Login using your registered credentials
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
This year, a total of 1,17,932 registered for GUJCET 2021 exam, out of which, 1,13,202 appeared for it. According to the board, a total of 67,951 male candidates, and 45,251 appeared for the exam.
Along with the result, GSHSEB has also released the percentile rank for GUJCET 2021 exam. As per the official list, a total of 474 students of Group A, and 678 candidates of Group B have scored above 99 percentile.
GUJCET is an entrance exam for the candidates who want to take admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in colleges of Gujarat. The declaration of result will be followed by the counselling process, details for which will be released by the board soon.
