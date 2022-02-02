Gujarat NEET UG Seat Allotment Result Declared for Round 1 Counselling 2021

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round of NEET UG state counselling are required to pay their fees between 2 February (12 noon) and 7 February (12 noon).

All selected candidates must note, that they are required to report and submit their original documents at Help Centre before 5 pm on 7 February 2022.

Working hours for Help Centre are 9:30 am to 5 pm (working days only).