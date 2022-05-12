GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 Result Released Today, Details Here

GUJCET result 2022 has been released today, on Thursday, 12 May. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat CET results on the official website at gseb.org.

Candidates who appeared for the GUJCET exams can check their results using roll numbers or other details. The results are also available on gsebeservice.com.

The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2022 was released earlier and candidates could raise objections. The exam for the same was conducted on 18 April 2022.

Since the results are out, the counseling process for admission to various professional courses will begin soon.