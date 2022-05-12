GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 Result Released Today, Details Here
Follow the steps given here to check GUJCET results 2022.
GUJCET result 2022 has been released today, on Thursday, 12 May. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat CET results on the official website at gseb.org.
Candidates who appeared for the GUJCET exams can check their results using roll numbers or other details. The results are also available on gsebeservice.com.
The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2022 was released earlier and candidates could raise objections. The exam for the same was conducted on 18 April 2022.
Since the results are out, the counseling process for admission to various professional courses will begin soon.
GSEB Gujarat Common Entrance Test Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
On the homepage, click on GUJCET link.
Enter the roll number, required details to login and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and download the result.
Take a print out of the same for future reference.
GUJCET exam was held on 18 in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.
