Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC class 10th result has been released on the official website of the board. Students of class 10 of the Gujarat Board can check their results on the official website - www.gseb.org.The students of Gujarat Board can check their result only be entering their respective roll number and date of birth. The class 10th students and their parents are advised to visit the official website to check the result. Apart from this, students must keep their roll number and date of birth ready before checking the result online.How to check Gujarat Class 10 SSC Board Exam Result 2020?First visit the official website of the board - www.gseb.org.Click on the SSC Board 2020 result link.Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.The result will appear on the screen.Download the result for future reference.Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 2019 Result AnalysisIn the year 2019, a total of 11,03,854 students appeared in the class 10 board exam. The total pass percentage in the last year board exam was 66.97%. The passing percentage of students who appeared from Gujarati medium was 64.97%, while the number of students passing the Hindi medium was 72.66%.