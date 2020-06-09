Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) SSC Class 10 results were released on the official website of the board: www.gseb.org, on Tuesday, 9 June. The results are only available online on the official website. The official pass rate of the exam is 60.64 percent.The GSHSEB will also be releasing an official result booklet at 10 am on Tuesday. It will contain key statistics of the Class 10 results. The board is also expected to release further details regarding rechecks and re-evaluation process for students who are not satisfied with their marks.In addition to the Class 10 results, the GSHSEB also declared the Gujarat Sanskrit Prathma on Tuesday, results for which can also be checked on the official board website.There has been no date announced so far for the distribution of the Class 10 mark sheets for the students.How to Check Gujarat Class 10 SSC Board Exam Result 2020?First visit the official website of the board: www.gseb.org.Click on the SSC Board 2020 result link.Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.The result will appear on the screen.Download the result for future reference.Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 2019 ResultsIn the year 2019, a total of 11,03,854 students appeared in the Class 10 board exams. The total pass percentage in the last year board exam was 66.97 percent. The passing percentage of students who appeared from Gujarati medium was 64.97 percent, while the number of students passing the Hindi medium was 72.66 percent. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.