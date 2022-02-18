GPAT 2022 Application Process Commences: Check Date Sheet and Steps To Apply

The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022, for admissions to M Pharma courses in the academic year 2022-23, has officially commenced on 16 February 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Thus, candidates can visit the official website of GPAT NTA at gpat.nta.nic.in, and check the detailed GPAT 2022 exam schedule.