GPAT 2022 Application Process Commences: Check Date Sheet and Steps To Apply
Candidates can apply for GPAT 2022 M Pharma Entrance Exam on gpat.nta.nic.in. Check exam schedule and steps to apply
The application process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022, for admissions to M Pharma courses in the academic year 2022-23, has officially commenced on 16 February 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA)
Thus, candidates can visit the official website of GPAT NTA at gpat.nta.nic.in, and check the detailed GPAT 2022 exam schedule.
GPAT 2022 is competitive exam for candidates who wish to gain admission to all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved / affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.
Candidates must note that they will require a set of documents in order to apply for the GPAT 2022 exam.
This shall include their photographs, signature, educational certificates, ID proof, caste certificate (if mentioned), PwD certificate (if mentioned) and other documents. Thus, candidates are advised to thoroughly check the GPAT 2022 information brochure for more details.
GPAT 2022: Exam Schedule
|Event
|Date & Time
|Application process
|16 February 2022 to 17 March 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)
|Application correction window
|19 March 2022 to 21 March 2022
|Admit card
|To be notified later
|Exam date
|To be notified later
|Exam duration
|180 minutes (3 hrs)
|Exam time
|09:00 AM to 12:00 pm
GPAT 2022: Steps to Apply
Visit the official website og GPAT NTA, gpat.nta.nic.in
Naviagate to the link that reads 'Registration for GPAT 2022'
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to register and generate your login credentials.
Once done,log in using your GPAT application number and password that you have just created.
The GPAT 2022 application form would appear on your screen
Fill in the details and upload all necessary documents.
Pay the application fee and submit.
Your GPAT 2022 application form will be submitted successfully.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
