GPAT 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon, How to Download It from the Website
GPAT 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download from the website.
The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 admit card is expected to release soon for the candidates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the GPAT 2022 admit card on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates appearing for the examination can also take a look at the official website for other important details.
The official website that the candidates can use to access information about the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022 is gpat.nta.nic.in.
The GPAT 2022 admit card will be available soon for the candidates on the website and they can download it. They can keep checking the official website to know when the admit cards will be released.
Once the GPAT 2022 admit cards are out, candidates are requested to download them as it is an important document that they need to carry during the examination.
Candidates should also remember that the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022, will be conducted on Saturday, 9 April 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the GPAT 2022 on 9 April 2022.
The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination that provides entry into M. Pharma Programme.
To know more about the entrance examination, interested candidates can check the website - gpat.nta.nic.in.
GPAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Candidates can follow a few simple steps to download the GPAT 2022 admit card once it is out on the official website for the students to access:
Step 1: Go to the official website of GPAT - gpat.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions the GPAT 2022 admit card on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will display on your screen.
Step 4: Log in to your account by providing your details and click on the submit option.
Step 5: The admit card will open on your screen.
Step 6: Check the details on the admit card properly.
Step 7: Download the GPAT 2022 admit card from the website.
Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card for further use.
The GPAT 2022 admit card will be available soon on the website so the candidates are requested to keep an eye out.
