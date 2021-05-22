Will Boards, Entrance Exams Be Cancelled? Govt to Decide on 23 May

To reduce uncertainty among students, the central government will take a decision on Sunday, 23 May, over proposals for the conduct of Board exams for Class 12th and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The decision will be taken at a high-level virtual meeting with Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and all stakeholders of the States and Union Territories (UT), Ministry of Education said on Saturday.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.