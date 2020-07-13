Google to Train Over 1 Million CBSE Teachers in Online Learning

Chadha also announced a new grant of $1 million, through which Google.Org will enable over seven lakh teachers to deliver virtual education for students to continue learning at home.

The grant, offered under Google’s Global Distance Learning Programme, will be implemented through Kaivalya Education Foundation.

Mindful of the digital divide, Chadha added that for those without access to the internet, TV radio and other channels will be used to reach children. “Online learning should only supplement education delivered in the classroom,” she added.