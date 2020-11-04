Goa Schools to Reopen for Class 10, 12 From 21 November: Govt
Goa is among states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh & Karnataka, which are reopening schools in a phased manner.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, 3 November, announced that the government has decided to resume classes for students of class 10 and class 12 from 21 November, after the Diwali vacation concludes.
“We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from 21 November, classes for standard 10 and 12 will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools,” said Sawant.
Goa is among states like Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, which are reopening schools in a phased manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the country, has decided to keep schools closed in the state till at least the festival of Diwali.
The Centre has asserted that students should not be forced to attend classes, and those who choose to not go should be able to attend lectures online.
According to the guidelines, schools should not conduct assessments for at least two-three weeks after reopening. Proper pen-and-paper tests will be discouraged to "ensure emotional well-being of students”.
