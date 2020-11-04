Goa Schools to Reopen for Class 10, 12 From 21 November: Govt

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, 3 November, announced that the government has decided to resume classes for students of class 10 and class 12 from 21 November, after the Diwali vacation concludes.

“We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from 21 November, classes for standard 10 and 12 will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools,” said Sawant.