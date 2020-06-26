Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the board result of class 12. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of GBSHSE - gbshse.gov.in.To check the result online, students will require their respective roll number or registration number details beforehand. Without these details students will not be able to check their results.The direct link and steps to download the GBSHSE class 12 board result are given down below.How to Download GBSHSE Class 12 Board Result?For this, visit the Goa Board official website - gbshse.gov.inClick on the link 'HSSC exam result' under the 'What's New' section on the homepage.After this enter the required details.The result will appear on the screen as soon as you submit the details.Check and download the result for future reference.Last year, Goa board class 12 examination was conducted by GBSHSE from 5 March to 26 March 2019. In the year 2019, the GBSHSE exam was conducted at 28 centers across the state. In the year 2019, the pass percentage of class 12 students was 89.69 percent. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.