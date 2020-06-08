“If a year goes to waste for us students, that is a year going to waste for 8 lakh students,” remarks Mumbai University student Tanay Sawhney, amid a glaring difference of opinion between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, over conduct of exams for final-year students in the state.On 31 May, Chief Minister Thackeray had announced that due to the extension of lockdown in the state, final-year exams would not be conducted and that students would instead be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in previous semesters.However, on 2 June, Governor Koshyari wrote to the CM, saying that all such decisions shall be taken by the Chancellor of Universities in accordance with provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act. In his letter to the CM, Governor Koshyari also expressed ‘surprise’ at what he called an unprecedented decision, that could jeopardise the future of students. This conflict of opinion between two constitutional functionaries in the state has, quite understandably, led to wide-spread confusion among students in the state.Sawhney, however, feels that the government’s decision is a step in the right direction, given the fact that Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, has one of the highest COVID-19 cases in the country.Tanvish Teswani, a final-year student at KCCMS, points out that if exams are delayed further, it could end up affecting placements.“If we are asked to take the exam, it would delay the entire process and would just leave us nowhere, because we will lose our scholarships and placements, and it would not just affect us, it would also affect the economy and the entire country.” Tanvish Teswani, Final-Year Student, KCCMSBut, not everyone is on the same page as that of the Maharashtra government. Gargi Warunjikar, a final-year law student, at Adv Balasaheb Apte College of Law, says that if final-year exams are not conducted, it could create hurdles for law students who must register with the Bar Council of India, in order to obtain a license.“The legal education rules 2008 provide that there should be a regular system of evaluation for the graduating students. Now, if the final-year exams are not going to be conducted, then this particular requirement of the bar council, as per the rules, can be jeopardised. This will result in huge problems for getting certification from Bar Council of India.”Gargi Warunjikar, final-year law studentWhile the Maharashtra government’s relative silence on the Governor’s letter has only made things murkier, the decision to evaluate students on the basis of previous scores, too, has left students confused.Rhea Kanchan, a final-year student at KC College, says that the government needs to clarify how exactly the students would be evaluated and whether scores of all or just a few semesters will be taken into consideration.If Not Offline, Can Exams be Held Online?For final-year student Anmol Kachroo, who’s gone back home to Jammu, the answer can only be in negative.“If they are going to conduct online exams then what about students like me? They should talk to the central government and provide a way for us to I don’t know... airlift us to Mumbai or make a way for students like me, here, in Jammu and Kashmir. Because, it is not practically possible for us to give online examination with 2G internet.”Anmol Kachroo We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.