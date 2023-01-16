Give Me In Writing: Kejriwal to LG on Rejection of Teachers' Training in Finland
LG's office said that it has not rejected the proposal of sending teachers to Finland for training.
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 16 January, led a march along with his deputy Manish Sisodia to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena's office in a matter related to Delhi government's proposal for sending government school teachers for training to Finland, which was allegedly rejected by LG.
He also asked the LG to give in writing that he had never rejected the proposal for sending government teachers for training to Finland.
What's the matter? The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had planned to send two groups of 30 primary in-charges to Finland in December 2022 and March 2023.
The council was also given the grant by the Delhi government for conducting such training programmes.
The new development comes after Sisodia, last week, alleged that Delhi LG 'rejected' the government's proposal to send teachers for training to Finland.
What did Kejriwal say? "Honourable L-G saying he never rejected teachers' Finland training proposal. If that is the case, he (L-G) may kindly write me a letter immediately, saying that he has no objection to the proposal and the matter will be over," Kejriwal tweeted.
What did the LG say? An official from Raj Niwas said that "it is reiterated that the Lieutenant Governor has not rejected the proposal of training programme for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated."
"The L-G has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness," the official added.
