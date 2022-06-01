ADVERTISEMENT

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today: Time and How to Check Goa Board 10th Result

GBSHSE result press conference is scheduled to commence at 05:30 pm on Wednesday.

Goa Board Class 10/ Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Wednesday, 01 June 2022. Result will be announced by the Chairman of the board, Bhagirath G. Shetye, during a press conference.

Timing: GBSHSE result press conference is scheduled to commence at 05:30 pm in the Conference Hall of Directorate of Education, Porvorim, Goa.
The Goa Board press conference will be followed by the declaration of result on the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the website, after the declaration of the result.

This year, Goa Board Class 10th exams were conducted in two terminal system, from 01 December 2021 to 12 January 2022, and from 05 to 26 April 2022.

How To Check Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10th Result Result 2022?

  • Go to the official website of Goa Board: gbshse.info

  • Click on SSC April 2022 result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your seat number/registration details and login

  • Your Goa board SSC Class 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks

  • Download and save the result for future reference

All candidates who appeared for the exams must note that Consolidated Result sheets (marksheets) will be available for download through school login on Friday, 03 June (09 am onwards).

Check this space regularly for further updates about Goa Board results.

