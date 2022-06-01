GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today: Time and How to Check Goa Board 10th Result

The Goa Board press conference will be followed by the declaration of result on the official website of GBSHSE: gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. Therefore, candidates are advised to visit the website, after the declaration of the result.

This year, Goa Board Class 10th exams were conducted in two terminal system, from 01 December 2021 to 12 January 2022, and from 05 to 26 April 2022.