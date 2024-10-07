GATE 2025 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today: Apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be closing the registration window for GATE 2025 with a late fee today on 7 October 2024. This is the final opportunity for candidates to submit their applications. Candidates who wish to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do by applying at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in till 11:59 pm.
The GATE 2025 application fee with the late fee is Rs 1,400 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, and Rs 2,300 for all others. During the regular application period, which closed on 3 October , the registration fee was Rs 900 and Rs 1,800 for these categories, respectively.
GATE 2025 Eligibility
To be eligible for GATE 2025, candidates must hold a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. Those in their third year or above of an undergraduate program are also eligible. MoE, AICTE, UGC, and UPSC approve professional certifications equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees.
GATE 2025: Important Documents Required to Apply
The important documents required to apply for GATE Exam 2024 include a high-quality photograph and signature of the candidate, scanned as per the specifications in the information brochure. Additionally, candidates in the SC/ST category must provide a scanned copy of their category certificate, and PwD candidates must provide a scanned copy of their PwD certificate. Candidates with dyslexia must also provide a certificate of dyslexia. A valid photo identity document, such as Aadhar-UID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License, is also required.
How to Apply for GATE 2025 Exam
Go to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Register as a new candidate, if not already done.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for GATE 2025 Registration.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Enter all the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the application fee.
Check all the details carefully.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).