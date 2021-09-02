ADVERTISEMENT

GATE 2022 Application Process Begins: Here's How to Apply Online

The last date to apply online for GATE 2022 is 24 September 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply online for GATE 2022 on&nbsp;gate.iitkgp.ac.in</p></div>
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Thursday, 2 September, commenced the registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: Important Dates

  • Registration Opens: 2 September 2021

  • Closing Date of regular online registration/application process: 24 September 2021

  • Closing Date of Extended online registration/ application process (with late fee): 1 October 2021

  • Display of Defective applications to rectify: 26 October 2021

  • Last date to rectify applications: 1 November 2021

  • Last Date for change of category, paper and examination city (an additional fee will be applicable): 12 November 2021

  • Admit Card will be released on: 3 January 2022

  • GATE 2022 Examination date: 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022

  • Announcement of the results: 17 March 2022

How to Apply for GATE 2022

  • Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • Click on 'Apply Online' on the home page

  • Click on 'New User? Register here'

  • Register using your personal details

  • Enter your enrolment ID and password

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee.

GATE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official information brochure, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program, or have already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts are eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.

