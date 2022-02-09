GATE 2022 Answer Key Scheduled To Be Released on 21 February
GATE 2022 answer key shall be released on 21 February 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key have been released on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released on 21 February 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
Consequently, the response sheets will also be released on 15 February 2022.
As for the GATE 2022 result, it is scheduled to be declared on 17 March 2022 while the scorecards will be open to students from 21 March 2022 onwards.
GATE 2022: Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The exam pattern of the GATE 2022 consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.
As for the marking scheme in the MCQ, candidates will lose 1/3 mark on 1 MCQ if given the wrong answer and 2/3 mark on a 2-mark MCQ.
GATE 2022 Answer Key: How to Download
Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Navigate to the login link present on the homepage
You will be redirected to a new login page wherein you will be required to enter your oggicial log in credentials such as enrollment ID
Once logged in, your GATE 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen
Check it thoroughly and download it
Take a print out too for future reference
Candidates must note that they can raise objections agaisnt the GATE 2022 answer key from 22 February to 24 February 2022.
It is only after this period that IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 final answer keys as well as the final result for GATE 2022.
For more updates on GATE 2022 exam, please stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.