GATE 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Here’s How To Download
Candidates can download their GATE 2022 admit cards on 15 January 2022 between 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM.
IIT Kharagpur announced the release date of the GATE 2022 admit card date on 14 January 2022.
According to the latest notification on the GATE website, the GATE 2022 admit cards shall be released on 15 January 2022 at 6 pm on the official website, after being postponed twice.
Hence, students who had been awaiting the GATE 22 admit card must regularly check the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, to download their admit card.
Alongside this, IIT Kharagpur has also announced that the GATE exam shall not be postponed any further due to COVID-19. Hence, candidates must prepare for the exam as it will conducted according to its original exam schedule.
GATE 2022: Important Dates
GATE 2022 new release date: 15 January 2022
GATE 2022 release time: Between 5 pm and 6 pm
While the GATE 2022 admit card was originally supposed to be released on 3 January 2022, students are hoping it shall not get delayed any further due to rising OMICRON cases in the country.
Also, in case the GATE 2022 exam does get postponed due to COVID-19, we do not expect it to get postponed for very long as the third wave of OMICRON is expected to peak soon and die down.
Hence, till IIT Kharagpur releases any further information on this, all students are advised to check this space regularly for more updates on the GATE 2022 exam.
